Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.26 Million Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of FleetCor Technologies worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,806,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,772,000 after purchasing an additional 439,746 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,060,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.18.

Shares of FLT opened at $273.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.48. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

