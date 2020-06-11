Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,611 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 25,091 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Best Buy worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,098 shares of company stock valued at $28,256,718 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra increased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.52.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

