Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.11 Million Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,937 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Store Capital worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Store Capital by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,589,000 after buying an additional 3,606,661 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Store Capital by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,496,000 after buying an additional 2,525,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $83,489,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Store Capital by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,529,000 after buying an additional 770,362 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STOR opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other Store Capital news, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,818.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

