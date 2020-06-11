Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Teleflex worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $50,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,493 shares of company stock worth $480,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

NYSE TFX opened at $366.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

