Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,415 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $232.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.71. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.93.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.