Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $218.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $230.71. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $371,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.53.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

