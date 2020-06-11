Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of QTS Realty Trust worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of QTS opened at $63.65 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $68.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -219.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

