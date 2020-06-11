Asante Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 19,455 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 377 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 4,460.6% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 725,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 709,235 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 590,044 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 476,074 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 3,935.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 325,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 284,586 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

