ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.85.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

