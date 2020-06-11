Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARVN. Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.27.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $34.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $1,498,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,483.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,515 and have sold 57,745 shares valued at $2,389,689. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

