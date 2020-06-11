Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Trading Up 15.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) was up 15.8% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.04, approximately 2,278,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 517,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Specifically, CEO Stephen Cotton bought 50,069 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $43,560.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 729,379 shares in the company, valued at $634,559.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AQMS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,808 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

