Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Down 13.2%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.47 and last traded at $75.91, approximately 7,433,625 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 2,201,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

