Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $385.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $352.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.18. Apple has a 12 month low of $190.30 and a 12 month high of $354.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,529.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

