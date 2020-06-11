Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Down 8.7%

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.10, 2,402,825 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,246,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 48.60, a quick ratio of 48.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati purchased 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,410.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

