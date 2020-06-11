Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.89. Apex Global Brands shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 2,703,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Apex Global Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

