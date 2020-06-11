ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21.

NLY opened at $6.75 on Thursday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.94.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

