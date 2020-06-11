ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch or Conch Cement is the largest cement manufacturer in the mainland China. “

Get ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $35.35 on Monday. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.224 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.33%.

About ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (AHCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.