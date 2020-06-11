AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $23.58

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $23.58. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 3,231,200 shares trading hands.
AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
