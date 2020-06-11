AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $23.58

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $23.58. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 3,231,200 shares trading hands.

AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 92.4% in the first quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,349,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,062 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,399,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,140 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 73.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,977,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 840,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 116.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,453,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 783,363 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after buying an additional 581,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

