Andrew E. Page Sells 720 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAP opened at $140.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.98. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,457,000 after buying an additional 390,256 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AAP shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.90.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

