Analyzing Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) & Sphere 3D (NYSE:ANY)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zendesk and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 4 15 0 2.79 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zendesk presently has a consensus price target of $91.89, indicating a potential upside of 3.54%. Given Zendesk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Zendesk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Zendesk has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -19.23% -26.62% -7.99% Sphere 3D -76.73% N/A -45.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zendesk and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $816.42 million 12.42 -$169.65 million ($1.19) -74.58 Sphere 3D $5.58 million 2.28 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk.

Summary

Zendesk beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a customer relationship management platform; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and within mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Asia, and South America. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

