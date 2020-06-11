Analyzing Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) and Revolve Group (OTCMKTS:RVLV)

Safe-T Group (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 5.72% 57.43% 30.84%

This table compares Safe-T Group and Revolve Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $88.38 million 0.01 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $600.99 million 1.92 $35.67 million $0.62 26.89

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Safe-T Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safe-T Group and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 0 10 7 0 2.41

Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Given Revolve Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Safe-T Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Safe-T Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe-T Group

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

