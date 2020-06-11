Analyzing Progressive (NYSE:PGR) & Global Indemnity (NYSE:GBLI)

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Indemnity and Progressive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A Progressive 0 6 8 1 2.67

Progressive has a consensus target price of $83.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Progressive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progressive is more favorable than Global Indemnity.

Dividends

Global Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Progressive pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progressive has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Global Indemnity has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity 1.06% -2.38% -0.81% Progressive 9.18% 26.80% 6.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Global Indemnity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Global Indemnity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Progressive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Indemnity and Progressive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity $604.47 million 0.58 $70.01 million N/A N/A Progressive $39.02 billion 1.20 $3.97 billion $6.72 11.95

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity.

Summary

Progressive beats Global Indemnity on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings. This segment primarily serves small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Personal Lines segment offers specialty personal lines and agricultural coverage, including agriculture, mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, collectibles, and watersports primarily through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third party treaty reinsurance solutions to specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies; and professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

