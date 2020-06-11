Analyzing Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamis Pharmaceuticals $22.11 million 2.06 -$29.31 million ($0.55) -1.12 Ritter Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.13 million N/A N/A

Ritter Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamis Pharmaceuticals -140.34% -76.02% -56.45% Ritter Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -162.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Ritter Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ritter Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 110.73%. Given Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adamis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Adamis Pharmaceuticals beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It also offers dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) for the treatment of bronchospasms; fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; Tadalafil (APC-8000) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and naloxone injection product candidates (APC-6000) for the treatment of opioid overdose. In addition, the company provides corticosteroids, hormone replacement therapies, hospital outsourcing products, injectables, urological preparations, topical compounds for pain, and men's and women's health products; and certain veterinary pharmaceutical products for animals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The company's product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

