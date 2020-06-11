Analysts Set Expectations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.85). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

FRX stock opened at C$10.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.70 million and a PE ratio of -15.33. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$4.35 and a 12-month high of C$11.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.66.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26).

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

