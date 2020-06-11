Analysts Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) PT at $63.46

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price target for the company.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,418.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,711 shares of company stock worth $761,599. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $59.90 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.