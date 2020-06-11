Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for eBay (EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/10/2020 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

6/9/2020 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/5/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

6/5/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $46.00.

6/4/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

6/4/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $51.00.

5/11/2020 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2020 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – eBay had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – eBay had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – eBay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

4/14/2020 – eBay had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $336,117,000 after acquiring an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

