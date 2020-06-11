Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dominion Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on D. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

D opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.04. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

