Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Gentherm posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Gentherm has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

