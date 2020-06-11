Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post -$4.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($2.38). Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of $2.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 280.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($7.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.64) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.40) to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $120,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $116,385,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

