Amy C. Becker Sells 2,627 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) VP Amy C. Becker sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $131,980.48.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

