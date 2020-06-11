Amr Ali Abdallah AbouelSeoud Sells 100,000 Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) insider Amr Ali Abdallah AbouelSeoud sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £78,000 ($99,274.53).

Amr Ali Abdallah AbouelSeoud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Amr Ali Abdallah AbouelSeoud sold 500,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.70), for a total transaction of £275,000 ($350,006.36).

LON AML opened at GBX 77.20 ($0.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.35. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,100 ($14.00). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 432.33 ($5.50).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

