Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Amino Technologies stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.42. Amino Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 88.25 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($1.97). The company has a market cap of $106.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

Amino Technologies Company Profile

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

