Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Amino Technologies stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.42. Amino Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 88.25 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 155 ($1.97). The company has a market cap of $106.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.
Amino Technologies Company Profile
