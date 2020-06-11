AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $235,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,658,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,685 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $81,486,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AMETEK by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,349,000 after acquiring an additional 822,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.65.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

