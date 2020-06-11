Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

NYSE AMP traded down $6.50 on Tuesday, hitting $147.55. 102,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day moving average is $143.36. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $315,734,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after buying an additional 410,745 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after buying an additional 227,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,196,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,643,000 after buying an additional 225,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 772,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after buying an additional 214,689 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

