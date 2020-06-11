American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 629,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,969 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $75,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in American Water Works by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 457,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,699,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in American Water Works by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,612,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,832,000 after buying an additional 278,268 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $131.06 on Thursday. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

