American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 205,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in American Water Works by 1,052.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after buying an additional 453,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 498,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 187,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.21. 3,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.