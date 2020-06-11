American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

American Homes 4 Rent has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 256,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Raymond James raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.31.

In other news, EVP Stephanie G. Heim bought 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,980.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,695 shares of company stock worth $180,655 and sold 32,480 shares worth $864,616. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

