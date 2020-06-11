American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lifted to Buy at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXP. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus upgraded American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.95.

NYSE:AXP opened at $106.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,581,611,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,681,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

