American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $18.55, 110,454,279 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 56,551,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,110 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,057 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 103,557 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 54,613 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769,019 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 125,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.