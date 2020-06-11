America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1779 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

