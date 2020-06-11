AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AMERCO by 3,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHAL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CL King upgraded AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

AMERCO stock opened at $327.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,106.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,919,204.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 4,800 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.41 per share, with a total value of $1,139,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,797.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,679. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

