Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Amdocs worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $109,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,114,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 685,656 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Amdocs by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 546,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Amdocs by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 403,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $65.01 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

