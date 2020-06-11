AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,981,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 169,010 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,476,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 266,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 429,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 273,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.