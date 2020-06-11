Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,722.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,297.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,412.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,040.42.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,598.67.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
