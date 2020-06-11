Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,722.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,297.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,412.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,040.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

