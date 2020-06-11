Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,598.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,320.48 billion, a PE ratio of 126.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,412.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,040.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

