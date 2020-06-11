Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,412.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,040.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,297.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rowe upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,598.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

