Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fairfield Bush & CO.’s 2nd Largest Position

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.5% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,297.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,722.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,412.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,040.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.