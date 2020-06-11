AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,087 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.