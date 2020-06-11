Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,569.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.