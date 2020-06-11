Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NYSE LNT opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.